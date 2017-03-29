McDonald’s to close Kahala restaurant during redevelopment

McDonald’s of Kahala will close temporarily beginning Friday, March 31.

The restaurant and surrounding structures, including Kahala Bowl and several small restaurants, will undergo redevelopment.

The property is adjacent to Kahala Mall.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii reached an agreement with landowner Kamehameha Schools, and pulled construction permits for development and construction at 4400 Kilauea Avenue.

The new 9,900-square-foot retail space will be split into two, freestanding buildings — one with four 1,000-square-foot spaces for retail and dining, and one building with five 1,000-square-foot spaces and one 900-square-foot space.

The new McDonald’s of Kahala will be 4,523 square feet, adding more than 900 square feet to the current restaurant.

“McDonald’s of Kahala will feature a modern restaurant design that coincides with our national rollout where guests will be able to experience McDonald’s in a new and unexpected way,” said Veronica Kaneko, president and managing director, McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-April.

McDonald’s of Kahala will likely open in late summer with retail tenants to open shortly thereafter.