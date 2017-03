Video courtesy of World Surf League

Check out this incredible ride by Kauai’s Sebastian ‘Seabass’ Zietz in Western Australia!

Zietz is the defending champion of the WSL Drug Aware Margaret River Pro and scored a perfect 10 in the last heat of the first round.

“We’re just making history, bro,” said Zietz reflecting on his barrel ride.

The WSL says that this was the first 10-point ride at North Point and that the judges needed less than five seconds to tally the score.