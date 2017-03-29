Questions surround training of airport police officers following shooting



There are two types of officers that patrol Hawaii’s airports.

Some are regular security officers, while others are armed security officers, also known as airport police officers.

They belong to the private company Securitas, and are hired by the state.

Airport police officers are allowed to carry firearms and make arrests. Tuesday night’s incident is raising questions on whether these armed airport officers are getting the proper training.

A lawmaker now wants the state Department of Transportation to provide those answers.

State Sen. Will Espero is vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. He says he’s received complaints about Securitas officers at the airport before, and this recent shooting makes him question the decision-making process of the officer.

“There was a major issue there in terms of what would have happened if a gun misfired or the officer missed, and you have a woman with her baby who could have been potentially injured or killed,” he said.

Espero says he would like to know what type of training these armed officers receive.

“Many of the Securitas police have had some police experience, but we don’t know how recent it is and we need to see how much training and re-education they get, and re-training on an annual basis,” he said.

We’ve asked the state Department of Transportation for more specifics on the training given to airport police officers. A spokesman said he could not provide any information, and was stuck in meetings all day.

Espero says he has also tried to get more details on the training, but the department has not provided them.

KHON2 asked Espero, “Is it time to demand those answers from DOT?”

“Yes, I can see where there is a public need, because we’ve just had a handful of incidents in the last few months, and the public wonders what’s going on,” he replied.

We also asked some of the officers at the airport and they referred us to the DOT.

Securitas also did not want to talk, so we got some information from the company website on their responsibilities.

Security officers do not carry guns, while airport police do carry firearms.

Security officers are there to mainly observe and report suspicious activities. Airport police respond to unusual or emergency situations, and can use appropriate escalation of force level which includes armed response.

The role of Securitas at the airports has initiated a lawsuit filed last year by the HGEA, which represents the state sheriffs. That lawsuit is still pending.