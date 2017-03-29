Support Mothers in Business at the 2017 Mom Made Market

The Mom Made Market’s main goal is to support moms in business. By hosting markets, they offer #mommade shops a platform to sell their goods and services, network with one another, create new friendships, come meet their followers/supporters in person and to have FUN! They believe that in supporting mom businesses, they can help keep more moms home with their kids, help mothers contribute financially to their families, and encourage creativity and entrepreneurship. “Shop local, shop small, shop MOM MADE.”

http://themommademarket.com/mmm-hawaii/