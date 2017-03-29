Tagovailoas say aloha, mahalo as family plans move to Alabama

The royal family of Hawaii prep football is relocating.

Following weeks of speculation, KHON2 has confirmed that the Tagovailoa family, including now former Kapolei quarterback Taulia, is moving to Alabama.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Christian Shimabuku first reported the move in February with word from former Kapolei offensive coordinator June Jones.

Galu Tagovailoa, father of Taulia and Tua Tagovailoa, confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello Wednesday that his family will be moving to the city of Alabaster, Ala. on April 3.

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2016 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui offensive player of the year award winner, will enroll at Thompson High School, where the junior-to-be will finish his career.

As a sophomore with the Hurricanes, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for a state-best 3,191 yards and 41 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions. In two seasons as Kapolei’s quarterback, his 6,703 passing yards were the seventh-most in state history.

Taulia Tagovailoa currently holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Florida Atlantic.

The move will follow the family’s eldest son, former Saint Louis star Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently a freshman quarterback for the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide in nearby Tuscaloosa.

The 2016 Cover2 Marcus Mariota player of the year award winner will take part in the Alabama spring game on April 22. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

In a text message, the Tagovailoa family wished to extend a “thank you to the state of Hawaii for the support over the years.”