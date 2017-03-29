Tax Week continued this morning on Wake Up 2day.

This morning, Nicki Ann Thompson, an Administrator at the State Tax Office talked about some of the April 20th deadline and some of the common mistakes made by tax payers.They include:

* Using wrong forms

* Incomplete forms

* Incomplete addresses (can hold up refunds)

* Incomplete/incorrect addresses

* Missing signatures on returns or checks

* Missing pages

* Illegible handwriting

* Incorrect SS#

* W-2 and other forms not attached

She also reminded viewers to be aware of who they choose to be their tax preparer and suggested these tips:

* Go to a reputable tax preparer.

* Keep your receipts to substantiate your deductions and claims.

* Verify the figures on your return. You are ultimately responsible for any later adjustments or assessments.

* Get copies of your tax returns even if they are being electronically filed.

* Verify your account information if you are using direct deposit for your refunds.

* Be cautious if you are promised or guaranteed a larger than normal refund.

And finally, she said to be wary of anyone calling or phishing for your personal information. Thompson says the Department of Taxation will not call and ask for personal identifiers and information. When in doubt, call the Department of Taxation to verify the inquiry.