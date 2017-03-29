TV show ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ expected to boost Hawaii’s economy

Hawaii is now part of the Marvel universe.

A new television series, “Marvel’s Inhumans,” is currently filming in Honolulu.

According to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, the production required a large studio space.

With Hawaii Film Studio near Diamond Head being occupied with “Hawaii 5-0,” DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division facilitated a licensing agreement with Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Facilities Engineering Command to secure former military warehouse facilities in West Oahu, and the space was transformed into a complete studio production lot.

“We are thrilled that Disney|ABC and Marvel have made the decision to film in Hawaii, which will not only create jobs and contribute to our local economy, but showcase the need to expand our infrastructure in the creative and film sectors,” said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria. “The filming of this unique and innovative television project here in Hawaii is the perfect complement to our overall growth strategy, which includes diversifying our economy by growing our creative sector.”

The project is estimated to employ 150 local residents and utilize the services of dozens of local businesses. The production hired locally based crew members, from camera to art departments, who have worked in entry-level positions on past productions, including ABC’s “Lost.”

“It is extremely gratifying to see these opportunities for Hawaii’s stellar professional crew base, as well as seeing the production open doors to new interns who want to hone their skills in the media industries,” said Georja Skinner, division chief for DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division, which oversees the Hawaii Film Office operations.

“Working in Hawaii is like no place else on Earth. The incredible locations, from the beaches to the city to historical landmarks like Diamond Head, our production has been treated to a visual feast. The people, the culture, the food, the weather — they all add to what makes ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ a unique storytelling experience,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television.

The Inhumans are a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers. The characters were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965.

For the first time ever, a version of the first two episodes, produced in conjunction with ABC Studios and shot entirely with IMAX® cameras, will premiere exclusively in IMAX® theatres for a two-week window beginning Sept. 1.

ABC plans to then premiere the weekly series in the fall, with additional exclusive content that can only be seen on the network.