He hails from Hawaii island and began his musical journey when he was 13 years old.

Kris Fuchigami released numerous CDs.and performed with a variety of musical greats, such as Jake Shimabukuro.

The musicians joined our Wake Up 2day crew on Wednesday to share more on his newest album, “More Than This.” It was released in February 16.

It is now available on iTunes, Google, Amazon, or visit his website by clicking here.