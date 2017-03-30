2 wanted for questioning in officer-involved shooting in Kurtistown

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two women wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 29.

Jerrilyn Ann Rego and Larissa Naleikailima Padamada are both 26 years old and live in the Kau District.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to a request for assistance at a convenience store parking lot in Kurtistown. Upon arriving, the officer observed a man and woman involved in a struggle near a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then hit the man, who dropped toward the ground and disappeared from the officer’s view. In the process of fleeing, the suspect’s vehicle also hit the officer’s vehicle, which prompted the officer to fire two shots toward the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Glenwood area.

The victim that was hit by the vehicle, a 54-year-old male from Kea‘au, was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police have initiated a second-degree assault investigation, as well as several traffic related violations. The officer who fired his weapon has just less than two years of law enforcement experience.

As is standard practice in any police shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Rego is described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes with a lightly tanned complexion. She has numerous tattoos including a “tribal” tattoo on her upper right arm, “Chelbie” on her outer right forearm, and “Rego” on the right side of her neck.

Padamada is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes, and a tanned complexion.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Rego or Padamada contact Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.