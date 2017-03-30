‘Bows open series against Nevada with 12-5 win, extends win streak to six games

Dustin Demeter

The University of Hawaii baseball team extended their winning streak to a season tying best six games with a series opening win over Nevada (7-19) Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors totaled 14 hits to improve to 16-8, matching their best 24-game start since 2007.

Brendan Hornung despite struggling, allowing 10 hits in seven innings. But he settled down after the fourth to improve to 3-2.

Kyle Mitchell closed out the game with four strikeouts.

In the victory Designated hitter Logan Pouelsen hit his second home run of the season, while Dustin Demeter went 2-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The ‘Bows as a team hit five doubles in the game.

The second game of a four game series runs Friday night at 6:35pm

