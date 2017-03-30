Defense files list of witnesses ahead of Peter Kema Sr.’s murder trial

We first told you about the list of witnesses prosecutors expect to call to the stand in Peter Kema Sr.’s murder trial.

With Kema’s trial less than a month away, his court-appointed private attorney, Stanton Oshiro, filed his own list, and it’s a much longer one.

The prosecutor’s list of witnesses includes more than 50 names. The defense has over 77.

Kema is accused of killing his son, “Peter Boy” Kema, who disappeared 20 years ago when he was six years old.

When we interviewed Kema 19 years ago, we asked him, “Are you responsible for your son being missing or did you kill your son?”

“I did not kill my son as far as I know. No, I did not kill him,” replied Kema.

It’s the answer he’s sticking to today.

Oshiro’s witness list has at least 25 more names than the prosecutor’s list, and includes 10 Hawaii County police officers. The department says six of the officers are still working and four have retired.

There are seven doctors on the list, two from Hilo Medical Center.

Witnesses are key to a case that relies heavily on circumstantial evidence since Peter Boy’s body has never been found.

A KHON2 interview from 1990 with Kema and his wife, Jaylin, could be used as evidence during the trial.

During the nearly 20-minute interview, Jaylin mostly wiped away tears. Both insisted their son was last seen with an “Aunty Rose Makuakane” on Oahu, who Peter described as a mother figure.

“So does she exist?” KHON2 asked then.

“Yes, she does,” replied Kema

KHON2 asked Jaylin, “Mrs. Kema, have you met Aunty Rose in the past?”

“I just want to plead to the public if anybody has seen Aunty Rose, or this woman named Aunty Rose, or Peter Junior, to at least call the nearest police station or nearest office,” she said.

That aunty has never been found.

Jaylin Kema will now testify against her husband. She was initially charged with murder for her son’s death, but accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge.

Prosecutors will try to prove Peter Boy died of septic shock, often caused by a severe infection that can be fatal if not treated.

His trial is scheduled to begin on April 25.