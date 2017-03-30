Earth Month cleanups kick off this weekend

The city is holding a series of cleanups around the island in honor of Earth Month in April.

The cleanups are sponsored by the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance Storm Water Quality Branch and conducted in partnership with various community organizations.

The events kick off this weekend with a stream cleanup in Palolo on Sunday, April 2. At 9 a.m., volunteers will meet at the Kalua Road drainage channel access ramp, collect debris along Palolo Stream, and learn about marine debris and water quality testing. The organization Trees to Seas is coordinating the event. For more information, call 469-6106.

Events continue throughout April at the following times and locations:

Mililani: Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with the Mililani Lions Club to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 469-1979.

Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with the Mililani Lions Club to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 469-1979. Nānākuli: Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. Clean-up event with the Honolulu Police Department to pick up debris at Ulehawa Beach Park. Call 768-4319.

Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. Clean-up event with the Honolulu Police Department to pick up debris at Ulehawa Beach Park. Call 768-4319. Mānoa: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Adopt-A-Stream event with Mālama Mānoa group to clean up Woodlawn Stream. Call 988-5069.

Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Adopt-A-Stream event with Mālama Mānoa group to clean up Woodlawn Stream. Call 988-5069. Waimānalo: Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 a.m. Adopt-A-Stream event with Hawai‘i Job Corps to clean Kahawai Stream. Call 259-6051.

Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 a.m. Adopt-A-Stream event with Hawai‘i Job Corps to clean Kahawai Stream. Call 259-6051. Kailua: Thursday, April 13 at 12:30 p.m. Adopt-A-Block event with Huakailani School to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 927-8005.

Thursday, April 13 at 12:30 p.m. Adopt-A-Block event with Huakailani School to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 927-8005. Honolulu: Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. 10th annual Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo at the Waikīkī Aquarium. Celebrate Earth Day at this free family event co-sponsored by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health. Visit http://www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com.

Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. 10th annual Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo at the Waikīkī Aquarium. Celebrate Earth Day at this free family event co-sponsored by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health. Visit http://www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com. Waipahu: Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with Lighthouse Outreach Center to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 225-4589. Adopt-A-Block event at 9 a.m. with Inspire Church to clean Pūpū‘ole Street Mini Park. Call 258-6176.

Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with Lighthouse Outreach Center to pick up debris around the neighborhood. Call 225-4589. Adopt-A-Block event at 9 a.m. with Inspire Church to clean Pūpū‘ole Street Mini Park. Call 258-6176. Makiki: Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with HISmile Orthodontics to clean up Makiki Park. Call 523-2402.

Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Adopt-A-Block event with HISmile Orthodontics to clean up Makiki Park. Call 523-2402. Pearl Harbor: Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Clean-up event with the U.S. Navy to pick up debris at the Pearl Harbor Bike Path. Call 768-4319.

All volunteers must be 12 years of age or older and are required to sign a release form to participate. Minors must have their parent or guardian sign the release form.

Participants should anticipate getting dirty, wear covered shoes, use sun protection, and bring drinking water.

Click here for more information, or call 768-3267.