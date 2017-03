Today is National Doctors’ Day. This day was established to recognize physicians, their work and their contributions to society and the community. Dr. Angela Pratt is the OB/GYN Department Chair at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. Dr. Christopher Flanders is Executive Director of the Hawaii Medical Association. We talked with about what it takes to become a doctor and why so many people find that it’s a rewarding career.

www.hawaiimedicalassociation.org