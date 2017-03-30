Hawaii Swish end inaugural season in the ABA undefeated with victory over Las Vegas

The Hawaii Swish ended their abbreviated inaugural season in the American Basketball Association in flawless fashion, improving to 4-0 with a 105-96 win over the Las Vegas Jokers at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The man they call ‘Mr. President’, team owner and starting guard Geremy Robinson scored 25 points, including a game sealing dunk in the final seconds.

Former Chaminade star Leon Ballard was the team’s leading scorer with 30 points.

Kailua native Julian Sensley, who is a member of the 1,000-point club at the University of Hawaii made his Swish debut in the victory.

The Swish who are head coached by Artie Wilson are scheduled to hold a full ABA schedule in 2017-18 with an expected 20-plus game schedule which will include road games.

The schedule will allow them to be eligible to contend for a league championship.