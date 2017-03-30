Hawaii’s Kitchen: Bills Hawaii

By Published: Updated:

Bill Granger opened his first restaurant in Sydney at the age of 24. It soon became famous for the best scrambled eggs and hotcakes in town, served at the now much-copied communal table. Twenty years later, Bill’s relaxed, friendly approach to dining has become truly global.

The relaxed island vibe of Honolulu was the perfect fit for Bill’s Waikiki, where people can stroll in straight from the beach, with skylights bathing the restaurant in sunshine. The menu is inspired by the local tropical produce and a fusion of Vietnamese, Japanese and indigenous cuisines (with a bit of Brooklyn and Portland thrown in).

It today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Chef Lucas Woodden prepares two of their most popular dishes, the Tuna and Avocado Poke and the Prawn Linguini.

www.billshawaii.com

