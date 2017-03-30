High shipping prompts Maui carnival cancellation, more neighbor island events could follow

E.K. Fernandez says a neighbor island carnival has been canceled, and more could follow suit.

Maui County Carnival was scheduled to take place April 6-9 at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

But E.K. Fernandez says costly rates are preventing them from shipping over the necessary equipment from Oahu.

Vice president Donna Smith says rates to bring the carnivals and fairs to the neighbor islands jumped 40 percent in the last three years. The company tried to negotiate a competitive price, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

E.K. Fernandez uses Young Brothers to bring the equipment in, and this time, it would have cost around $200,000 to put on the carnival.

Smith says prices for rides and games would have gone up as a result. “You’d be looking at close to $5. Who wants to pay $5 to have a child ride the merry-go-round, or $10 to ride the Zipper?” she said.

In the end, the company says it didn’t want to pass on the cost to its customers.

“It was a decision. Do you pay this exorbitant cost or do you cancel?” Smith said. “I think the vast majority of people would be upset with us if we raised our prices so much that you wouldn’t call us affordable family entertainment.”

E.K. Fernandez says it’s been bringing fun to Maui since 1916, and this is the first time that an event has been canceled for something other than bad weather.

“We want to apologize to them for not coming, because we would have truly liked to have gone there,” Smith said. “It was a nice event last year, and we were looking forward to doing it again this year.”

E.K. Fernandez says the problem could potentially affect future neighbor island events, including county fairs on Kauai and Hawaii Island.

“We’ll see. Obviously we hope that we’ll be able to work out something so that we can go to the neighbor islands, maintain that affordability, and not have to cancel on the neighbor islands, and I think that we probably will,” she said. “We have to work out the cost of each of those neighbor island fairs and make a decision.”

We reached out to Young Brothers but have yet to hear back.