Interstate overpass collapses in massive Atlanta fire

Note: Intermittent interruptions are part of the video feed and do not reflect an issue with the video itself or the player.

ATLANTA — A large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta, triggering massive gridlock in the city Thursday.

Officials say the fire burned for more than an hour, and plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for the county.

“Avoid the area if at all possible. We will try to be putting out alternative routes that people can take. But don’t put anybody’s life in jeopardy by getting in the way. We don’t want people in the way of those who are trying to make the assessments and trying to do the repairs in as fast a fashion as possible,” he said. “I can assure you, we will do everything to expedite the repair and replacement of that section of the bridge.”

The declaration says the state is mobilizing resources to try to keep traffic disruption to a minimum while emergency work continues. It also encourages the public to avoid the collapse area while assessments are going on.

State government agencies will open late and employees are encouraged to telecommute.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but terrorism is not suspected.