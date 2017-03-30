Kailua rental companies field complaints as bikes take up valuable space

It’s no secret Kailua has gotten crowded over the years as more tourists flock to the seaside community, many of them on bicycles.

With dozens of bikes scattered around the town on a given day, some KHON2 viewers wanted to know if they know the rules, especially when it comes to parking their two-wheelers.

A viewer sent us a photo of more than a dozen bicycles taking up parking stalls at Kailua Beach Park through the Report It feature on our website.

Mai Shouse at Hawaiian Island creations says HIC makes sure to show renters the ropes before they head out onto the road. “We first tell them there are indicated bike locks in designated areas such as the bathrooms at Kailua Beach. There will be a bike rack they can park their bike right along that.”

Unfortunately no matter how in depth the tutorial, it’s still up the renters to do the right thing, and lock up their bikes in a designated rack.

When the rules are broken, Shouse at HIC fields the complaint. “We have gotten a couple complaints mainly when our customers try to go to the pillbox they don’t really know where to park their bikes. They will park it in front of someone’s house. That resident has called a couple of times, and let us know what happened.”

This prompted the shop to go into even more detail about where to park, and where not to. “So we decided to reiterate more in detail do not park in front of anyone’s house, especially not against their fences or anything that’s their own private property and there is a bike rack up at the top of the hill as well.”

HIC says customers are told not to park in stalls made for vehicles of the four wheel variety if all the bike racks are full. “If it’s all full we recommend parking on the grass or next to the wall, even lean it up against the wall or a tree. Just far away and not in the way of any pedestrians so the other bikes can also pass as well.”

The Hawaii Bicycling League said they weren’t familiar with the bike parking issue in Kailua, but added more bicycle racks around the island are always welcome.