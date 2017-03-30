Maui man gets to be a L.A. Laker for a day

By Published:

A big surprise for a Maui man got to become a Los Angeles Laker for the day.

Jamil Newirth, a UH law school grad now has a new lease on life after going through some cutting edge treatment to treat a cancerous brain tumor.

Intitally doctors gave him only months to live.

Now in remission, Newirth says he had a lot of help along the way.

“When I got diagnosed I didn’t have health insurance. The Hawaii community are very supportive of their own, so several groups rallied around and created fundraisers. I got mental support and financial support,” Newirth said.
Laker for a Day is a partnership between the NBA team and UCLA Heath where Newirth was treated.

Newirth got to go on the court during halftime for a standing ovation, and was on the jumbotron.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s