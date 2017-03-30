Second reckless driving incident caught on camera with no penalty for driver

Another reckless driver was caught on camera this week.

We first told you about a van driving backward on Kapiolani Boulevard Tuesday.

On Thursday, we received video of an incident along Kamehameha Highway in Waikane.

It shows a car following a tour bus and crossing the double-yellow center line to pass it. It then pulls into the shoulder lane to avoid a head-on collision with two oncoming vehicles and drives off.

Tabby Busboso tells KHON2 that same vehicle overtook her on a blind turn, so she started recording in case she needed something to show police.

“Where we were is a dangerous area, so I was hoping that he wasn’t going to do anything, but I had a feeling that he was, so I turned on my camera just in case, whatever is going to happen,” she said. “He actually missed the pedestrian right before that, bypassed the two cars, then just before hitting a pole, he cut back and cut off the bus.”

The vehicle overtook the bus in front of Waikane Store. The owners there say drivers are not the only ones using this busy highway.

“There’s tourists walking, biking on the side of road — a lot of traffic and a lot of people around,” said owner Rachel Tokuzato.

In our last story, police said they couldn’t do anything about the backward driver, because no one called police about the incident.

In this case, Busboso says she called 911 right away.

“I’ve seen where the car was going, told the officer, told him where the car was so he met me,” she said.

Busboso even showed the officer her video, but “he just said nothing could be done because they weren’t there. He could document it, but nothing further.”

Busboso said the officer had her statement, had seen the video and knew where the vehicle was located, yet nothing was done.

We reached out to the Honolulu Police Department to find out why and what more do officers need for enforcement. We are still waiting for those answers.

“I had the license place number and I’m sure they can trace it back to the rental car place and they can figure out who was driving it through the rental car place,” Busboso said.

Meanwhile, new statistics show just how alarming being on the road has become.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 2,660 pedestrians in the U.S. died in the first half of 2016. Fifteen of them were in Hawaii.

That’s up 36 percent from the same time a year earlier, when 11 pedestrians were killed.

Lance Rae with Walk Wise Hawaii says a lot of it has to do with distracted driving.

“How many times do you drive home from work on automatic pilot?” Rae said. “If someone were to ask you, how many stoplights did you stop at? How many pedestrians crossed in front of you? You don’t remember, because you’re kind of on automatic pilot. We really need to remember that our primary task is to drive that car.”

Rae says there are three types of distracted driving: visual (when you take your eyes off the road), manual (when you take your hands off the wheel), and cognitive (when you let your mind wander).