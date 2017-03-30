Should Hawaii have an official snack? Lawmakers say it should be shave ice

It’s a favorite among locals and tourists, now some state lawmakers want to designate shave ice as the official snack of Hawaii.

A senate resolution says shave ice represents Hawaii’s diverse culture.

And while you can find variations of it around the world, lawmakers believe Hawaii shave ice is unique because of the way the ice is cut and the different toppings added on to it.

Shave ice is even a favorite with former President Barack Obama.

Several states like Illinois, New York and Texas have official “state snacks.”

