Thirty Meter Telescope signs agreement for a back up site at Canary Islands

By Published:
(Artist rendition courtesy TMT Project)

KHON2 has learned the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope has cleared another hurdle to secure a backup site. It has signed an agreement with officials in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa to build the telescope there should efforts to build it in Hawaii fail.

TMT officials say the top of Mauna Kea is still their preferred site, but work has been stalled for months after a the state supreme court invalidated the project’s construction permit.

Project leaders hope to start construction by next April.

