Training company says armed security officers undergo mandatory training, screening to comply with state laws

KHON2 spoke with a licensed security guard training company to find out more about what this armed officers must go through.

There are about a dozen companies licensed by the state to administer training for the armed guards. The head of one company about what’s involved in the training, but KHON2 wanted to stress this company did not work with the Securitas officer involved in Tuesday night’s shooting that left a family dog dead.

The company says, in accordance with state law, all security officers who carry firearms are required to go through mandatory training, testing, registration, and continuing education. Additionally, they must have no psychological disorders, and have a clean record.

“Basically those are the requirements and as part of it they have to take an initial eight hour class security guard training that partners with HRS 463 the State of Hawaii,” said Charnette Hoke with CLH Security Guard Training.

Hoke says that initial training covers numerous state laws, one of which pertains specifically to the use of deadly force, and when it’s deemed appropriate.

“The use of force upon or toward another person is justifiable when the actor believes that such force is immediately necessary for the purpose of protecting himself against the use of unlawful force by the other person on the present occasion,” Hoke added.

Hoke says in this case, the same rules would apply to the dog. And adds that she also covers methods aimed at de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation.

“So in other words I also teach use of force options the use of force options moves in stages from verbal orders to physical restraint to nonlethal official security equipment up to lethal force but in this case it’s a different scenario you’re being a dog running towards you,” he said.

Hoke also says a big part of the training centers is about maintaining professional ethics, a positive image, and the benefits of using and sharing “aloha.”