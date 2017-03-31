2 killed in head-on crash on Kauai; adult, toddler critically injured

Two adults are dead while a third adult and a child remain in critical condition following a head-on crash on Kauai Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Kuhio Highway in Kealia.

According to police, a Nissan Cube was heading south on the highway fronting St. Catherine Cemetery when it apparently crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming delivery truck.

The male driver of the Nissan, age 28, of Kapa‘a, was presumed dead at the scene. The passengers in that vehicle were transported by medics to Wilcox Medical Center, where a 26-year-old female passenger from Kapa‘a was later pronounced dead.

Another Kapa‘a woman, age 28, remains in critical condition. The front-seat passenger, a 2-year-old boy, was medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the delivery truck, a 54-year-old Kapa‘a man, did not report any serious injuries.

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions from approximately 8:50 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. while traffic investigators conducted an on-scene investigation and crews worked to tow the vehicles and clear the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.