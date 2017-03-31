2nd suspect charged in robbery, kidnapping of visiting couple on Maui

A second suspect has been arrested and charged on Maui in the robbery and kidnapping of a couple from California.

On Thursday, March 30, at around 1:10 p.m., Phillip Rosenthal, 37, of Lahaina, turned himself in to police.

Earlier in the day, the Maui Police Department had released his photo and asked the public for help finding him.

Rosenthal was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, credit card theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree theft.

His bail was set at $500,000. Police say he is also being held on a separate no bail warrant for a parole violation.

On Wednesday, March 15, at around 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old victims told police that a man and woman wearing masks approached them at Nakalele Point. According to police, the male suspect, allegedly Rosenthal, brandished a firearm and robbed the couple at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects then forced the couple to travel to different locations, where they were ordered to purchase undisclosed items.

The victims were later released uninjured by their captors, with their rental vehicle, at an unknown location. Upon returning to their hotel, they contacted police.

Police said the male suspect did not enter any of the locations. However the female suspect entered one location, and the department subsequently released surveillance video and photos of her.

Lahaina resident Ashley Ramos, 19, turned herself in on Wednesday, March 22.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening, and kidnapping.

Her bail was set at $39,000.