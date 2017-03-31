ADU being built on State Capitol lawn to highlight need of affordable housing needs

An accessory dwelling unit (ADU), or tiny home, is being built on the Hawaii State Capitol lawn to raise awareness about statewide housing needs.

It’s all part of Hawaii Habitat and Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice’s annual Build-A-Thon.

The event aims to highlight how ADUs can help address some of those needs.

Jean Lilley, Executive Director of Hawai‘i Habitat says, “We partnered with Hawai‘i Appleseed for this special event to offer a unique experience for the public. The event will not only generate awareness for our organizations, but also demonstrate how ADUs are one of the many solutions that tackles Hawai‘i’s housing shortage.”

As of March 2017, over 1,200 homeowners have submitted preliminary ADU forms and the city has granted almost 150 ADU permits. The growing interest in ADUs verifies the need for them in the current housing setting.

“This is an opportunity to create affordable housing without the use of scarce government subsidies,” says Gavin Thornton, Co-Executive Director of Hawai‘i Appleseed. “Private citizens can help alleviate the housing shortage by renting out ADUs long-term. A hundred fifty ADU permits means a hundred fifty households have a place to live. We are hoping that next year we will see even more.”

Honsador Lumber is donating the ADU for this event, while Gundaker Works is donating the contracting work. With about 400 square feet of floor space, it will feature a solar photovoltaic system, a ramp for ADA accessibility, and furnishings, all donated by event sponsors. The design was inspired by an ADU designed by Architects Hawai‘i, Ltd.

The construction will happen over the weekend, with a press conference on Monday, April 3.

Speakers are expected to include Honolulu Mayor Caldwell, state legislators and event sponsors.

Homeowners with ADU permits may attend as well. During the display period, free tours and information sessions will be held. The tour schedule will be posted outside the ADU when it becomes available.