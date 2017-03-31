‘Bows rally late to beat Nevada for seventh consecutive victory

The University of Hawaii baseball team extended their winning streak to seven games Friday night, beating Nevada (7-20) in the second of a four game series 3-2, improving to 17-8, Hawaii’s best 25-game start since 2007.

The Rainbow Warriors who are riding their longest winning streak since taking eight in a row in 2012, rallied down 2-1 in the bottom of the eight inning. Freshman short stop Dustin Demeter went 2-4 including a game tying RBI triple scoring Dylan Vchulek in the eight, jump starting a two-run rally in the inning.

The go-ahead run came when Nevada starting pitcher Marc Nowaczewski walked Eric Ramirez with the bases loaded scoring Demeter with one out in the frame.

‘Bows starting pitcher Dominic Demiero put together a solid showing in a no-decision, going seven innings allowing just two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

Reliever Dylan Thomas earned his first victory of the year, recording the final six outs, including three via strikeout.

Game three of the four game set is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:35.

Jackson Rees will get his first start under the lights of Les Murakami Stadium, with his previous four home starts coming in the afternoon.