Champion surfer Kai Lenny explains message behind island-to-island journey

Courtesy Red Bull Media House

World Champion surfer Kai Lenny is in the midst of an incredible journey across the Hawaiian Island chain, crossing several channels in different watercrafts and vessels.

It’s a demanding and a phenomenal challenge and why he’s doing it, is simply priceless.

Friday morning Lenny joined us on Wake Up 2day to tell us about his the first-ever coastal cleanup.

While Lenny is using these channel crossings as training for his professional season,  he says what he’s learned over the past week has really opened his eyes to the broad scope of Hawaii’s trash issue in our Hawaiian waters and beaches.

Lenny is expected to leave for Kauai Saturday morning for what will be his final channel crossing.

