A life-saving device is now being recalled because it may not work.

The Food and Drug administration says there’s a defective part in some EpiPen’s that may keep it from activating. EpiPens are used to counteract severe allergic reactions.

The affected EpiPens were distributed from between December 17, 2015 to July 2016.

If you have a recalled EpiPen, the FDA says don’t toss it out until you get a replacement.

