Exploring with Aloha: Lyon Arboretum Gardens & Trails

Located on 194 acres in Manoa Valley, Lyon Arboretum maintains a world renowned collection of more than 5,000 tropical plant species; supports Hawaii’s horticultural and agriculture industries; and works to preserve and restore Hawaii’s tropical forests. It is an active research facility and academic resource offering a wide range of programs to local and international communities including an innovative and ground-breaking tissue culture program for propagation of endangered native Hawaiian plants.

Various theme gardens have been established for nature walks and hikes. In the lower grounds near the Visitor Center, visitors can stroll through the herb and spice garden, the Native Hawaiian Garden, and the Beatrice Krauss Hawaiian Ethnobotanic Garden. The more adventurous hiker can explore the upper grounds in the Economic Section, the palm collection, and another native Hawaiian garden. Read more about Arboretum’s various garden collections below.

https://manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum