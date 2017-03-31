Firefighters contain brush fire near Kaena Point



The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Kaena Point Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:32 p.m. from an isolated, rocky area roughly one mile beyond Farrington Highway.

Nine units, including Air 1, responded staffed with 19 personnel.

Crews arrived to find approximately 15 acres of brush on fire. They used hose lines and hand tools to contain it.

Operations were suspended at nightfall. Crews will return to the area at first light to reassess conditions and check for smoldering spots.

No one was hurt, and no property was damaged.

The cause remains under investigation.