Our friends at island slipper have brought us some rugged slippers from their “outdoor collection”. If you’re an adventure seeker the “Hawaiian Work Boot” is the perfect slipper style for you! It comes with oiled leather straps with neoprene lining and the outsole is like an all-terrain tire! The “outdoor collection” comes in black and brown.

Check out Island Slippers at the following locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing

Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center

Building A, Level 2

https://shop.islandslipper.com/