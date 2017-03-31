Kalihi Valley area residents on-street pilot parking program launches



A pilot program that requires residents to have permits to park on the street, kicks off April 1 in Kalihi Valley.

The city is testing restricted parking zones in an effort to deal with overcrowded streets in that neighborhood.

The program has been about a year in the making, it’s the first of its kind and it’s one that residents are hopeful will work.

Signs went up this morning on Alu, Wilson, and Jennie streets reminding people that only those with permits can park on the street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This program will be tested throughout the month of April.

Each household is allowed up to two permits for themselves and another two for guests.

Residents lined up last weekend to register for a permit and we’re told about 75 percent of residents who live in the restricted parking zones got one.

“I’m hopeful that it will work, fines have been pretty good at discouraging illicit activities when caught,” Michael McDonald, Vice-Chair of the Kalihi Valley Neighborhood Board, said. “I thought it was really great that a culmination of our council members, our senators, our neighborhood board members and area residents came together and saw this project to fruition.”

There is a grace period of 60 minutes but anyone parked on the street without a permit risks getting a $35 ticket.

If this program is deemed successful, it could be implemented in other areas on the island.