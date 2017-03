There’s an exciting musical festival happening this weekend. After 5 long years, the famous FM100 Bash is back. This year’s featured artists include Green, Teen Feet Reunion, Bruddah Walter, Kimie Miner, The Vitals, Kapena, Mahkess and Peni Dean. Living808 guest host McKenna Maduli talks with on-air personality Micah Banks about the event.

http://www.kccnfm100.com/