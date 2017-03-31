Makaha shelter owners agree to forfeit hundreds of dogs, with one condition

The owners of a Makaha no-kill animal shelter have agreed to forfeit hundreds of dogs.

In October 2016, the Hawaiian Humane Society seized 318 dogs from the Friends for Life shelter after the animals were found living in inhumane conditions.

The organization said the animals were living in their own urine and feces, several were emaciated, and/or suffered from skin conditions and ticks.

David “Lanny” Moore and his mother, June Moore, were cited last month with hundreds of counts of animal cruelty each. According to their attorneys, the Moores’ intent was always to do what’s best for the dogs.

The humane society had separately filed for forfeiture of the dogs so it can get them into permanent homes and, in a court hearing Friday, both sides reached a compromise.

The Moores agreed to forfeit all of the dogs provided that none of them will be euthanized. The humane society said 13 of the animals were incredibly sick and in need of care.

The dogs will be adopted out. Roughly two hundred of them are currently living with foster families, the society said.

As for the animal cruelty charges, the Moores’ next court date is scheduled for May 5.

According to their attorneys, the shelter is not currently in operation.