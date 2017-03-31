Meet Winnie, Kapiolani Medical Center’s new chief canine after one month on the job

Related Coverage Kapiolani Medical Center welcomes Winnie as new chief canine officer

She has some big shoes to fill but from her beautiful and comforting smile, she’s going to do just fine.

Friday morning on Wake Up 2day, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children new chief canine, Winnie joined us in studio along with Dr. Wendy Hirsch.

Hirsch says Winnie is a 1-year-old Labrador. She’s been on the job for about a month now and she’s already made a difference in many keiki’s lives.

Tucker, passed away in August 2016. He served as Kapiolani’s Chief Canine Officer for nine years. Tucker certainly left a legacy.

Kapiolani’s facility dog program provides comfort to pediatric patients, many times at the bedside, through the use of a dog that is specially-trained for full-time work in a hospital setting.

Funding for this program, which is supported through donations, also allows for training and activities within the medical center and outside in the community.