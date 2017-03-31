Meet Winnie, Kapiolani Medical Center’s new chief canine after one month on the job

By Published: Updated:

She has some big shoes to fill but from her beautiful and comforting smile, she’s going to do just fine.

Friday morning on Wake Up 2day, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children new chief canine, Winnie joined us in studio along with Dr. Wendy Hirsch.

Hirsch says Winnie is a 1-year-old Labrador. She’s been on the job for about a month now and she’s already made a difference in many keiki’s lives.

Tucker, passed away in August 2016. He served as Kapiolani’s Chief Canine Officer for nine years. Tucker certainly left a legacy.

Kapiolani’s facility dog program provides comfort to pediatric patients, many times at the bedside, through the use of a dog that is specially-trained for full-time work in a hospital setting.

Funding for this program, which is supported through donations, also allows for training and activities within the medical center and outside in the community.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s