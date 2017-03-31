Parts of Kailua Beach Park to close next week for sand pushing

By Published:

Parts of Kailua Beach Park will close starting Monday, April 3, as city crews push sand from the mouth of Ka‘elepulu Stream.

Those parts include: the boat ramp, parking lots near the boat ramp, parking spaces near the bathhouse and pavilion on the Kaneohe side of the stream, and the beach where work is being conducted.

The relocation addresses the accumulation of sand at the mouth of the stream, opening the flow of water, and reducing the risk of flooding.

The bathhouse and pavilion is currently closed for a separate renovation project. The comfort station near the boat ramp will remain open to the public during park hours.

The project is expected to be finished by Friday, April 7.

