Power Ranger pays special visit to Waipahu High School

Students at Waipahu High School got a special treat Friday.

They were visited by actor Ludi Lin, who plays Zack, the Black Ranger, in the latest “Power Rangers” installment.

Lin’s appearance was part of a sponsorship arranged by the University of Hawaii at West Oahu’s Academy of Creative Media (ACM) and the Hawaii European Cinema Film Festival.

“The thing I enjoy most about a place is the people, and I think the Hawaiian people are some of the dearest people in the world,” he said.

Lin spoke to the students about his acting career and what it’s like to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry.

“The energy and the vibe from him was just so amazing. He seems so humble, so down to earth, and he’s really funny too,” said student Lani Esa, who added that she learned “to stay true to yourself and not to assimilate into society’s idea of what is perfect. Just be yourself and be unique, and that’s exactly what the industry is looking for.”

“It’s a rush, because I get their energy. I think it’s the whole feel of it, and I hope they really take it to heart not to take things too seriously,” Lin said.

Lin also appeared in the second season of the Netflix series “Marco Polo.”