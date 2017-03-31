Rolovich hits the street, selling UH season tickets with ‘pride rock-pop up’

On the corner of Bishop and King street in downtown Honolulu Friday, University of Hawaii Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich went to work with a ‘pride rock pop up’ selling season ticket deposits for the 2017 season.

“we probably didn’t g through the proper channels to get it done but, people are understanding and we are getting good responses. Sold some season tickets, got some donations to Na Koa, so, I think when people see you care and know how they can help, they step up to the plate.” said, Rolovich.

The UH program is now accepting $50 non-refundable deposits for new season tickets for the 2017 football season.

The $50 deposit (per order, not per ticket) will run from Wednesday, January 4 through Monday, April 17 and will be applied to fans’ new football season tickets. Deposits can be paid online, the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or by calling (808) 944-2697 (option 1) during the same hours.

Additionally, anyone who places a $50 deposit before April 17 will receive a voucher good for one (1) ticket to any remaining UH ticketed home game (excluding post season).

Current season ticket holders will be mailed renewal information in February and they will not need to place a deposit for seat relocation or additional seat requests.

Beginning in late March, fans that have placed a deposit for new season tickets will be called for seat selection according to their 2017 H Club priority ranking. This process will coincide with the seat relocation period for existing season ticket holders. Non H Club members will be called for seat selection following the relocation period in the order their deposits were received. For more information about H Club membership, please contact ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue at (808) 956-6500.