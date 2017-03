Chef Sam Choy always seems to know how to turn leftovers in the refrigerator into something new and delicious.

On Sunday, he and John Veneri head out to Pipeline on the North Shore to visit the home of pro surfer Jamie O’Brien.

Sam will be whipping up a variety of dishes from the items he’s found in Jamie’s fridge and cabinets, including:

– Zucchini and Sweet Onion Salad

– Poke and Saba

– Kalua Pig and Spinach

– Grilled Vegetables

Sam Choy In the Kitchen airs this Sunday at 6:30.