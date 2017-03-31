Teams from around the world battle in annual robotics competition



Dozens of teams from around the world battled it out at the Stan Sheriff Center Friday.

In the annual FIRST Hawaii Robotics Competition, high school student teams used human-sized robots to complete a variety of tasks along a course.

It took six weeks to create and perfect their designs.

“You can hear from the background, a lot of these kids are excited, and hopefully one day, they can contribute and go into fantastic careers and bring it all back to Hawaii in the work force,” said Angela Wong, Friends of Hawaii Robotics.

The competition continues Saturday.

The winner will go on to compete in the world championships next month in Texas.