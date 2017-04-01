Lady ‘Bows split double header with UC-Davis, takes BWC opening series 2-1

The University of Hawai’i softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader against UC Davis, but won the Big West series taking two out of three games this weekend. The Aggies held off the Rainbow Wahine in Saturday’s opener, 7-6. But the ‘Bows bounced back to pull away from UC Davis and win the series with a 6-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

UC Davis 7, Hawai’i 6

Box score (html)

The first game of the day was a see-saw battle that saw three lead changes and two ties, but it was the Aggies who able to hold off Hawai’i, 7-6. The loss snapped UH’s seven game win streak dating back to the ‘Bows last tournament.

The Aggies took an early 1-0 lead on a first and third double steal which allowed Brianna Warner to cross the plate.

Hawai’i answered back in the bottom of the first, leap-frogging UCD for a 3-1 lead. Danielle Garcielita led off with a double to the right-centerfield gap. Sarah Muzik followed with an infield hit to short that deflected off the shortstop to go into center allowing Garcielita to score. Heather Morales then stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home over the leftfield netting into the tennis courts. It was Morales’ sixth homer of the season and 16th of her career.

UH added another run in the second inning on an RBI-double by Muzik which drove in Jordian Hicks who had reached earlier on a single and moved to second on a stolen base.

UC Davis knotted the game at 4-4 in the top of the third with one swing of the bat on a Ashley Lotoszynski three-run home run just over the leftfield fence.

Hawai’i tried to rally in the bottom of the third, getting the first two runners on base off an error and a beaned batter. But the Aggies then shut the ‘Bows down getting the next three-straight outs.

UCD then reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Rojas smacked a two run homer to right-centerfield to overtake UH with a 6-4 lead.

The Rainbow Wahine rallied back to tie the score at 6-6 in the bottom of the fourth on a two run home run by Nicole Lopez. It was Lopez’s team-leading, ninth home run of the season and 14th of her career.

Hawai’i got two quick outs to start the top of the fifth on a popout to the pitcher and a lineout to second. But then relief pitcher Kanani Aina Cabrales, who entered the game the previous inning, then gave up a walk and beaned a batter. Isabella Leon then hit a single to left allowing Lotoszinski to score what proved to be the winning run from second.

The ‘Bows tried to rally in the sixth putting two runners on board at first and second with two outs. Lopez then drilled a line shot to left, but the ball was hit right to the leftfielder who made the catch to squash the rally.

Aina Cabrales took the loss in relief, evening her record at 2-2 overall. She threw four innings giving up one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Starter Dana Thomsen threw the first three innings, allowing six runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

UC Davis’ winning pitcher, Katie Kibby improved to 9-5 overall in a complete game effort. She gave up six runs on 10 hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Hawai’i 6, UC Davis 2

Box Score (html)

The Rainbow Wahine rebounded after falling in the first game of the doubleheader to win the second game and the series, 6-2. UH’s Brittany Hitchcock earned her second complete game win of the weekend, giving up two runs on four hits with a walk in seven innings. She tied her career-high with 11 strikeouts for the third time this season. Hitchcock improved to 14-6 overall and 2-0 in conference.

For the third straight game, the Aggies came out and scored one run in the first inning. Warner reached on a fielding error on the leftfielder which left her on second base. She moved to second on a bunt base hit by Castello. Warner later scored on a wild pitch to give the Aggies the early 1-0 lead.

UH answered right back with a run of their own to knot the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Muzik started the rally with a single to short. After a flyout to right, Morales got a hard hit single up the middle that was misplayed by the centerfielder allowing Muzik to hustle to third base. Courtney Hiruko then entered the game as a pinch runner for Morales at first. Hawai’i then executed a first and third double steal attempt with Hiruko getting chased all the way back to first base allowing Muzik to score from third.

Angelique Ramos led off the fourth inning with a solo home run over the leftfield fence. It was Ramos’ fourth home run of the season and career for the rookie shortstop. UH led 2-1 after four innings.

Hawai’i then erupted for three runs in the fifth. Garcielita led off with a bunt base hit. On the play the catcher’s throw was wild and allowed Garcielita to go to third. Muzik was then walked but Lopez then looped a double past a diving rightfielder which allowed Garcielita to score and move Muzik to third. Morales then drilled a single up the middle to drive in both Muzik and Lopez. Morales now leads the team with 26 RBI this season. UH went on to load the bases with one out with singles by Ramos and Chardonnay Pantastico, but the ‘Bows grounded out into a 1-2-3 double play to end the rally and the inning. Hawai’I, however took a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning.

Garcielita added one more run in the sixth on another successful double steal with runners at first and third. Muzik stole second and drew the throw allowing Garcielita to cross the plate to give UH a 6-2 lead.

UC Davis starter Andrea Reynolds took the loss, throwing 5.0 innings allowing six runs on 12 hits with a walk and a strikeout. Sara Cadona threw the final inning and gave up a walk.

Hawai’i will now hit the road next week to play its second conference series at CSUN. The two teams will square off in a single game on April 7 at 12pm HT, followed by a doubleheader on April 8 beginning at 10:00 am HT.