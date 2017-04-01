Police ask for information in hit-and-run on N. School St.

Honolulu police are asking the public for information regarding an early morning hit-and-run in Kalihi.

It happened at 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of North School Street and Kamehameha IV Road.

According to police, a 24-year-old moped rider was traveling westbound on North School Street when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction made a left-hand turn and hit the rider.

It’s unknown if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The male victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

The vehicle was white in color. No other description is available.

If you have information, call the Honolulu Police Department’s traffic division at 723-3413.