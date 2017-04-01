Police ask for information in hit-and-run on N. School St.

By Published: Updated:

Honolulu police are asking the public for information regarding an early morning hit-and-run in Kalihi.

It happened at 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of North School Street and Kamehameha IV Road.

According to police, a 24-year-old moped rider was traveling westbound on North School Street when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction made a left-hand turn and hit the rider.

It’s unknown if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The male victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

The vehicle was white in color. No other description is available.

If you have information, call the Honolulu Police Department’s traffic division at 723-3413.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s