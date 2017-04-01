Priory’s all-girl orchestra wins big at national music festival

Hawaii’s only all-girl orchestra took home some big honors during a national music competition.

The Priory’s string ensemble won three awards in the WorldStrides Anaheim Heritage Music Festival competition last weekend.

The orchestra played two movements from Suite for Strings and a medley from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Under the direction of Chad Uyehara, they received the Outstanding Orchestra Award, first place in the string orchestra category, and the Adjudicators Award for scoring at least a 92/100 point average.

The Priory represented the only Hawaii entry in the competition, which included orchestras from around the country.

Another memorable experience from their trip — earlier in the day, the students performed a separate, noncompetitive concert at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theater.

One number included a vocal by senior Krista Chang, who performed “I See The Light” from Disney’s “Tangled.”

Chang, a cellist in the orchestra, won the 2016 Brown Bags to Stardom high school grand championship.