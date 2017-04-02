5th-ranked Beach ‘Bows sweep Sacramento State, CSUN in Huntington beach

The No. 5 University of Hawai’I wrapped up the Big West Challenge Sunday in Huntington Beach with a pair of easy 5-0 wins over Sacramento State and CSUN. UH won all 10 flights by straight sets on a day that also saw a Rainbow Wahine pair reach a school record.

UH (18-4) finished the two-day challenge with a 3-1 mark and concluded its spring break road trip 6-2 overall. UH finished second in the Challenge to No. 6 Long Beach State (17-3), which won all four of their matches over the weekend, including a 3-2 victory over the Rainbow Wahine on Saturday.

UH opened the day by cruising to victory over Sacramento State (3-7) in the first-ever meeting between the squads. After a pair of tough losses on Saturday, Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker picked up the first of their two wins on the day with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Maddie Cannon and Morgan Stanley at the top flight. Meanwhile, Ka’iwi Schucht and Nikki Taylor steamrolled on the No. 2 court with a 21-7, 21-9 straight-set win over Brie Gathright and Lexie Skalbeck.

UH also cruised to a 5-0 victory over CSUN (3-8). Emily Maglio and Laurel Weaver continued their torrid season and with their straight set win over Erin Indermill and Aeryn Owens at the No. 3 flight improved to a phenomenal 20-2. In the process the pair tied Ali Longo and Ginger Long’s single-season record for most dual match wins by a UH pair.

UH now returns to the islands to take on a pair of familiar foes. UH will host Cal Poly and Pepperdine, April 7-8, in Honolulu. The SandBows played both teams during their spring break road trip, nearly upsetting the No. 2 Waves, 3-2, on March 29, while defeating the Mustangs, 4-1, on the first day of the Big West Challenge.

#5 Hawai’i 5, Sacramento State 0

1) Martin/Tucker (UH) def. Cannon/Stanley (SAC) 21-14, 21-16

2) Schucht/Taylor (UH) def. Gathright/Skalbeck (SAC) 21-7, 21-9

3) Maglio/Weaver, UH def. Sarah Davis/Kennedy Kurtz, SS 21-14, 21-8

4) Norene Iosia/Hannah Zalopany, UH def. Lana Brown/Skyler Takeda, SS 21-14, 21-10

5) Ari Homayun/Carly Kan, UH def. Courtney Dietrich/Brigitte Murdock, SS 21-8, 21-10

#5 Hawai’I 5, CSUN 0

1) Martin/Tucker (UH) vs. Julie Haake/Katie Sato (CSUN) 21-18, 21-9

2) Schucht/Taylor (UH) def. Mattie Leiphardt/Nicki Williams (CSUN) 21-10, 21-11

3) Maglio/Weaver (UH) def. Indermill/Owens (CSUN) 21-11, 21-14

4) Iosia/Zalopany (UH) def. Kristey Markle/Autumn Russull (CSUN) 21-11, 21-15

5) Homayun/Kan (UH) def. Nic Pinkney/Nico Stork (CSUN) 21-11, 21-10

Big West Challenge Day 2 Results

#6 Long Beach State 3, Cal Poly 2

#5 Hawaii 5, Sacramento State 0

#5 Hawai’i 5, CSUN 0

Cal Poly 5, Sacramento State 0

#6 Long Beach State 5, CSUN 0