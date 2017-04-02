Austin’s Story: Muscular dystrophy can’t stop him making his dreams reality



Austin Kiehm is an incredible young man with a beautiful talent, despite a disease he’s been fighting since he was five.

Kiehm was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child.

He’s a graduate of Pearl City High School and recently had his wish of celebrating his 21st birthday in Las Vegas come true.

What gets him through his battle is his art.

Kiehm’s high school teacher has a t-shirt printing business and saw a chance to make another dream come true. She put Austin’s art on shirts.

“Austin has a God given talent in drawing and I think we’re all happy that the last thing to shut down is his hands because he can still draw today. He draws via computer because he has a hard time holding a paper and pencil,” explains his former teacher Kris Sato.

All proceeds of the shirts sold with Austin’s drawings on them will go to the Kiehm family to help with medical costs.

If you’re interested in purchasing a shirt, you can call Austin’s mother, Kat Kiehm, at 808-590-8954.