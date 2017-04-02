Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ezekiel Gauther



A man arrested for purse-snatching in Waikiki is now Hawaii’s Most Wanted.

The victims helped catch him, but now police need your help catching him again.

Honolulu police are looking for Ezekiel Gauther.

“On June 30, 2011 a couple visiting from Korea was walking on Lewers Street when Gauther approached from behind and grabbed the victim’s purse. The couple and several bystanders chased the suspect and stopped him, identified him as Gauther, and waited for police to arrive. He was arrested for robbery in the 2nd degree,” explained Kim Buffett, Crimestoppers.

Gauther is now wanted on a 20-thousand dollar probation revocation warrant for not following the terms of HOPE Probation.

“He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Ezekiel Gauther is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.