Increased security after brazen jewelry store smash-and-grab

There was increased security Sunday after a brazen smash-and-grab at a Waimalu jewelry store yesterday.

Two men walked into Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One suspect had an axe and smashed display cases, the other stuffing bags with diamonds and rings.

They’re still on the run and stores are stepping up their security.

KHON2 spoke with Ted Gonzales, the Pacific Diamond store owner, again on Sunday. He didn’t want to go on camera but he tells KHON2 he and his employees are shaken by what happened.

Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings in Pearl City was closed Sunday, just one day after the terrifying robbery caught on camera.

It was business as usual at their Kapiolani location, but there were noticeable differences.

A sign requiring customers to remove hats and sunglasses posted on the door and a security guard stood by the entrance when we walked inside.

Gonzales asked me not to shoot video inside the store saying his employees were still on edge.

The owner told KHON2 his store is the latest in a string of various jewelry store heists over the last few weeks.

In early March, there was an incident at Zales in Waikele. It’s not clear if anything was taken.

The Diamond Fairy inside Pearlridge Mall confirmed their store was also hit last month though the store owner wasn’t immediately available to provide details.

“There were customers not only in the jewelry store but wandering through the mall, everyone was shaken up by that,” Tom Wheeler, President of the Hawaii Jeweler Association, said.

HJA told KHON2 these incidents are troubling.

“These crime events that occur within our community should concern everybody,” Wheeler said.

HJA said its members have reached out for advice, and it’s working with them to keep stores safe.

“Any security incident in a member store is quickly shared with the entire association,” Wheeler said. “We’ve just published an entire list of security recommendations.”

Wheeler said it’s fortunate no one was hurt in Saturday’s robbery.

“Everybody has got a little extra vigilance and is watching a little more carefully,” he said.

Store owner Ted Gonzales said he plans to have another security guard at the Pearl City location once it reopens.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Honolulu Police.