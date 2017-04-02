Medical examiner releases report for man that died during airport breach



The Honolulu Medical Examiner has released new details on the man who breached security at Honolulu airport in February, then later died.

According to the report, 48-year-old Charles Kosi had a sudden heart attack during a physical struggle.

Test results showed Kosi had several heart conditions, and it also showed he had methamphetamine in his system.

The medical examiner lists the manner of death as a homicide.

On Saturday, February 18, Kosi forced his way past security at the commuter terminal, then through the gate waiting area, and out a door to the tarmac.

That’s when security officers caught up with him.

Airport officials say Kosi put up a fight, then fell unconscious and died at a hospital.

In speaking with the family shortly after the incident, they told KHON2 that Kosi did have heart conditions and problems with drugs. However, at the time of his death he was trying to get back to his family on Maui.

Kosi was under a court order to be at a drug rehabilitation center just a week and a half before the incident. The Sand Island Treatment Center said back in February that that patients can voluntarily leave the facility, even if they’re not supposed to.

Kosi’s criminal record showed he had 35 charges between 1989 to 2003, including some felonies on assault and escape.