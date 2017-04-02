Rojas leads Hawai’i to series victory over Nevada as ‘Bows enter Big West play

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Josh Rojas dunked with an ice bath by teammates Brenden Hornung and Logan Pouelsen after Hawaii's 3-2 series clinching win over Nevada on April 2nd, 2017

Senior third baseman Josh Rojas made a leaping catch on a linedrive with a runner on third to secure the University of Hawaii baseball team a series clinching 3-2 win over Nevada Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Josh Rojas

Rojas, who went 2-4 with 2 RBI, a run scored and triple in the victory was the victim of an ice-cooler dunking while being interviewed by KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello, serving as a celebratory end of the ‘Bows highly succesful non-conference schedule at 18-9.

Neil Uskali

Starting pitcher Neil Uskali did not allow a walk improving to 4-1 on the season, going seven innings, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Freshman Dylan Thomas earned his third save, recording the final six outs in the game allowing no runs with one strikeout.

The Rainbow Warriors now enter Big West Conference play having won 17 of their last 22 games. ‘Bows will face-off with Cal Poly (10-17, 2-1 BWC) for a three game series, starting Friday in San Luis Obispo.

BOX SCORE – Hawaii def. Nevada 3-2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s