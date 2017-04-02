Rojas leads Hawai’i to series victory over Nevada as ‘Bows enter Big West play

Senior third baseman Josh Rojas made a leaping catch on a linedrive with a runner on third to secure the University of Hawaii baseball team a series clinching 3-2 win over Nevada Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Rojas, who went 2-4 with 2 RBI, a run scored and triple in the victory was the victim of an ice-cooler dunking while being interviewed by KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello, serving as a celebratory end of the ‘Bows highly succesful non-conference schedule at 18-9.

Starting pitcher Neil Uskali did not allow a walk improving to 4-1 on the season, going seven innings, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Freshman Dylan Thomas earned his third save, recording the final six outs in the game allowing no runs with one strikeout.

The Rainbow Warriors now enter Big West Conference play having won 17 of their last 22 games. ‘Bows will face-off with Cal Poly (10-17, 2-1 BWC) for a three game series, starting Friday in San Luis Obispo.

BOX SCORE – Hawaii def. Nevada 3-2